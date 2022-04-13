Guwahati: Heroin Worth Lakhs Seized In 3 Separate Raids, 3 Held

Huge quantities of drugs were seized and three people were arrested by police in several raids conducted in Guwahati on Tuesday night.
A team from Basistha police station conducted raids in the Sawkuchi, Datalpara, and Kotahbari in the city during which the drugs were recovered.
The three smugglers arrested were identified as Rahul Kharuwa, a resident of Bihar, Sawkuchi’s Hritikh Singh, and Jitu Moni Kalita from Rangia.
Moreover, police recovered 10 packets of heroin in total from the busts. They are valued over Rs 20 lakhs in the international markets. 20 packets of empty containers meant for distribution were also seized by the police.
Police further informed that the seized drugs weighed around 119.24 grams. In addition, police also recovered cash amounting Rs 34,000 from the raids.
Such drug distribution operations are conducted out of rented spaces, police informed, adding that even after conducting regular raids, drugs menace is still on the large in the state.
Meanwhile, another smuggler reportedly managed to escape. He has been identified as one Abdul, and police are on the lookout for him.
In a tweet, Guwahati police wrote, "In a successful operation last night, a WGPD team from Garchuck PS arrested 3 drug traffickers, Hrithik Singh of Basistha, Rahul Kharuwa of Bihar & Jitu Moni Kalita of Rangia, and recovered a total of 119.24 gms of Heroin, vials, & ₹34,000 in cash."