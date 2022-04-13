Guwahati: Heroin Worth Lakhs Seized In 3 Separate Raids, 3 Held

Huge quantities of drugs were seized and three people were arrested by police in several raids conducted in Guwahati on Tuesday night.

A team from Basistha police station conducted raids in the Sawkuchi, Datalpara, and Kotahbari in the city during which the drugs were recovered.

The three smugglers arrested were identified as Rahul Kharuwa, a resident of Bihar, Sawkuchi’s Hritikh Singh, and Jitu Moni Kalita from Rangia.

Moreover, police recovered 10 packets of heroin in total from the busts. They are valued over Rs 20 lakhs in the international markets. 20 packets of empty containers meant for distribution were also seized by the police.

Police further informed that the seized drugs weighed around 119.24 grams. In addition, police also recovered cash amounting Rs 34,000 from the raids.