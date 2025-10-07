Assam Cricket Association Elections: All Posts Go Uncontested

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is set to finalise its electoral process even as the Women’s Cricket World Cup is underway. According to documents obtained by Pratidin Time, the list of validly nominated candidates for all posts has been officially announced.

In the elections, Taranga Gogoi is set to retain his position as President of the ACA. Romen Dutta will assume the post of Vice-President, while Sanatan Das has been nominated for Secretary. Rajendra Singh is re-elected as Joint Secretary, and Anupam Deka will serve as Treasurer.

Mukutananda Bhattacharyya has been nominated for the position of Member of the Apex Council. For the Governing Council, Rajdeep Oja and Sudip Chakraborty will serve as members.

The final date for nomination submission was October 5, 2025. Remarkably, each post received only a single nomination, making the unopposed election of all candidates almost certain.

The new ACA committee is expected to be formally announced on October 11, 2025.

