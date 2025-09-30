Guwahati Commuters Beware: Road Closures and One-Way Traffic for World Cup Matches

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup underway, several One-Day International (ODI) matches are being held at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati from September 30, 2025, until October 29, 2025. To ensure the safety of spectators and vulnerable road users—such as children, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons—and to provide unhindered passage for emergency vehicles, the Guwahati City Traffic Police have announced special traffic regulations on match days.

Here’s how commuters should navigate the city and follow the rules:

1. Vehicle Restrictions on Key Roads

All commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles are restricted on major roads including B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, Rajiv Gandhi Path (up to Jyotikuchi), F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari-G.M.C. Road, and Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Road (Dakhingaon Tiniali to Lalganesh) from 11 AM to 12 midnight on match days.

2. One-Way Traffic Rules

A.K. Azad Road: From Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali, one-way traffic will be enforced from 11 AM onwards. Vehicles can travel towards Cycle Factory Tiniali only; the opposite direction will be restricted.

Kula Basumatary Road (Harsapara Stadium Road): One-way traffic from Harsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali from 11 AM onwards. Only vehicles with car passes can enter; no traffic from Dhirenpara to Barsapara Tiniali.

3. Car and Drop-Off Pass Rules

Vehicles with Car Passes can move along designated one-way roads.

Vehicles with Drop-Off Passes should drop passengers near Harsapara or Dhirenpara Tiniali and park at designated parking areas.

4. Road Closures and Diversions

Mora-Bharalu Road: Closed for traffic from both ends.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path: Vehicles allowed from NH-27 side up to Shyam Mandir, then diverted to Ganeshpara Tiniali via A.K. Dev Road. No access from ACA Stadium side.

Parking Restrictions: No parking from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (Kula Basumatary Road), Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali (A.K. Azad Road), and Ambari Tiniali to Champabati High School (A.K. Dev Road).

Parallel parking allowed from Champabati High School to Garchuk on A.K. Dev Road and from Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College on Kanaklata Path.

5. Stadium Vehicle Movement

VIP car pass holders entering via Gate 1B will not be allowed to exit until the match concludes.

After matches, vehicles inside the stadium can proceed towards Dhirenpara Tiniali or Barsapara Tiniali and then move towards Birubari, Lalganesh, Garchuk, or Fataail Ambari.

Kula Basumatary Road will remain closed from both ends during match hours.

6. Stadium Entry Gates

Gate 1A: Teams and PMOA

Gate 1B: Car pass holders and commentators via NH-27 → A.K. Azad Road → Barsapara Tiniali

Gate 2: Barsapara Road → Barsapara Tiniali

Gate 3: RG Baruah Path → Barsapara Tiniali

Gate 4: Rolling Mill Road → Lalganesh Tiniali

Gates 5 & 6: Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path → NH-27 → ISBT

7. Exceptions

These restrictions will not affect emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs or oxygen cylinders, school buses, milk vans, and local residents.

Commuters are urged to plan their travel accordingly, follow traffic police instructions, and use alternative routes wherever necessary. The City Traffic Police have appealed to all citizens to cooperate for smooth traffic movement and public safety during the World Cup matches.

