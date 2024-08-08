Assam Cricket Launches Scoring App To Track Player Performance

To modernize player performance tracking and match scoring, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) conducted an interactive workshop today at the ACA Stadium Complex, unveiling its newly developed Online Scoring App.
The workshop was attended by around 60 enthusiastic scorers, who were provided with expert guidance and hands-on training on the functionalities of the App.
The ACA's new scoring application is designed to streamline the process of data entry, analysis, and retrieval, making it easier for scorers to capture real-time match data and track player performances accurately.
The introduction of this App marks a step forward in integrating technology with the sport, ensuring a more efficient and transparent system for scoring and performance tracking
In a post on social media, the Assam Cricket Association said, "ACA is thrilled to develop its scoring App, to simplify and enhance player performance data tracking and match scoring. To ensure smooth adoption, ACA has conducted an interactive scorer workshop today at ACA Stadium Complex, providing expert guidance and hands-on training to around 60 enthusiastic scorers on the Online Scoring App."
During the workshop, participants engaged in practical exercises that demonstrated the App's features, including live scoring, performance analytics, and data sharing capabilities. The session was led by experienced professionals who offered detailed insights and resolved queries, ensuring that the scorers were well-equipped to use the App in upcoming matches.
ACA officials emphasized the importance of adopting such technological advancements to keep pace with the evolving landscape of cricket. They expressed confidence that the new App would not only enhance the accuracy and efficiency of match scoring but also contribute to the overall development of the sport in the region.