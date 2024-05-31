Woman Cricketer Uma Chetry From Assam to Represent India Against South Africa

Wicket keeper batter Uma Chetry of Assam has been named to represent India in all formats (Tests, ODI & T20I ) against the South Africa series.
The ACA President Taranga Gogoi and Secretary Tridib Konwar have extended their best wishes to Assam’s daughter Uma Chetry.
Uma Chetry born on July 27, 2002, hails from Kandulimari village in Bokakhat division of Golaghat district, Assam. Her mother encouraged her to play cricket when she saw Chetry playing on the roads along with her brother Bijoy Chetri and other boys. She is the only girl among the five siblings. She attended Bokakhat Hindi High School. She became the first woman to be called up to an India squad from Assam.
Chetry has received a maiden India call-up owing to an injured Yastika Bhatia. Chetry has previously been part of India’s Asia Games squad that won gold in Hangzhou last year and made her Women’s Premier League (WPL) debut earlier in the year for the UP Warriorz. This will be the first time in a decade that India and South Africa are playing a test match. 2014 was the last time the two nations squared off, and interestingly, it was just the fourth first-class encounter between the two sides.