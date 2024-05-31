Woman Cricketer Uma Chetry From Assam to Represent India Against South Africa

Chetry has received a maiden India call-up owing to an injured Yastika Bhatia. Chetry has previously been part of India’s Asia Games squad that won gold in Hangzhou last year and made her Women’s Premier League (WPL) debut earlier in the year for the UP Warriorz. This will be the first time in a decade that India and South Africa are playing a test match. 2014 was the last time the two nations squared off, and interestingly, it was just the fourth first-class encounter between the two sides.