Assam Cricket Team Announced for 4th Ranji Trophy Match Against Tamil Nadu

The Assam Senior Men's Team for the fourth Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu, scheduled to be held at ACA Stadium, Guwahati, from November 6, 2024, has been officially announced.
The following players and support staff have been selected for the upcoming match:
Denish Das (Captain)
Mukhtar Hussain (Vice-Captain)
Bhargav Dutta
Mrinmoy Dutta
Rahul Singh
Darshan Rajbangshi
Sarupam Purkayastha
Parvej Musaraf
Sumit Ghadigaonkar (Wicketkeeper)
Rishav Das
Ruhinandan Pegu (Wicketkeeper)
Rohit Singh
Sib Shankar Roy
Subham Mandal
Jitu Ali
Coaching and Support Staff
Head Coach: Vivek Jaisimha
Coach: Dhiraj Goswami
Trainer: Rahul Pandey
Physio: Bheeshm Pratap Singh
Video Analyst: Rajesh Sharma
Masseur: Hari Krishan
Throwdown Specialists: Kartik Talukdar & Subhankar Dey
Manager: Sudip Chakraborty
In a statement, Tridib Konwar, Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association said, "Assam's squad, led by Captain Denish Das and Vice-Captain Mukhtar Hussain, is prepared to showcase their skills on their home ground. The team management and support staff are fully committed to ensuring the players are ready for the challenge ahead."