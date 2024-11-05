Assam Cricket Team Announced for 4th Ranji Trophy Match Against Tamil Nadu

Sports

The Assam Senior Men's Team for the fourth Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu, scheduled to be held at ACA Stadium, Guwahati
The Assam Senior Men's Team for the fourth Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu, scheduled to be held at ACA Stadium, Guwahati, from November 6, 2024, has been officially announced.

The following players and support staff have been selected for the upcoming match:

  1. Denish Das (Captain)

  2. Mukhtar Hussain (Vice-Captain)

  3. Bhargav Dutta

  4. Mrinmoy Dutta

  5. Rahul Singh

  6. Darshan Rajbangshi

  7. Sarupam Purkayastha

  8. Parvej Musaraf

  9. Sumit Ghadigaonkar (Wicketkeeper)

  10. Rishav Das

  11. Ruhinandan Pegu (Wicketkeeper)

  12. Rohit Singh

  13. Sib Shankar Roy

  14. Subham Mandal

  15. Jitu Ali

Coaching and Support Staff

  • Head Coach: Vivek Jaisimha

  • Coach: Dhiraj Goswami

  • Trainer: Rahul Pandey

  • Physio: Bheeshm Pratap Singh

  • Video Analyst: Rajesh Sharma

  • Masseur: Hari Krishan

  • Throwdown Specialists: Kartik Talukdar & Subhankar Dey

  • Manager: Sudip Chakraborty 

In a statement, Tridib Konwar, Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association said, "Assam's squad, led by Captain Denish Das and Vice-Captain Mukhtar Hussain, is prepared to showcase their skills on their home ground. The team management and support staff are fully committed to ensuring the players are ready for the challenge ahead."

Can India Still Make It To WTC Final After New Zealand Drubbing?
Ranji Trophy
Assam Cricket Association
Assam cricket team

