Can India Still Make It To WTC Final After New Zealand Drubbing?

This defeat has severely impacted India's prospects of reaching the WTC final, as their percentage of points (PCT) has dropped to 58.33, causing them to slip to second place in the WTC standings.

What India have to do to reach WTC final?

Following this defeat, India's pathway to the WTC final has become exceedingly difficult. The team had aimed for a clean sweep against New Zealand, which would have allowed them to approach the upcoming tour of Australia with a record of one win and two draws. However, New Zealand's superior performance has now placed India on the brink of elimination from the WTC final race.