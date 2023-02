Assam Cricket Team Announced for Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy

A total of 15 players have been selected to represent the Assam Cricket team in the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy for the match against Pondicherry. The match is scheduled to be held in Assam's Tinsukia on February 12 (Sunday).

The players are:

1. Kunal Sarma - Captain

2. Rituraj Biswas

3. Abdul Ajij Khuraishi

4. Parvej Musaraf

5. Rahul Singh

6. Dharani Rabha

7. Darshan Rajbangshi

8. Dipjyoti Saikia

9. Jitu Ali

10. Amlanjyoti Das

11. Denish Das

12. Nibir Deka

13. Ishan Ahmed

14. Erik Roy - W.K.

15. Anurag Talukdar -W.K.

Meanwhile, the players kept on standby are -

1. Abir Chakraborty

2. Bishal Roy (Jr)

3. Sourav Dey

4. Md Kaif

5. Rohan Hazarika

6. Jitumoni Kalita

7. Gunjanjyoti Deka

8. Neeraj Kr. Yadav

9. Ayush Agarwala

Head Coach: Mr. Vivek Jaisimha

Coach-Cum-Manager: Mr. Dhiraj Goswami

Physio: Mr. Jai Sabharwal

Trainer: Mr. Tauhid Ali Talukdar

Video Analyst: Mr. Sunit Chhetri