Assam Cricket To Conduct Open Trial For Fast Bowlers | Check Details

An open trial for fast bowlers will be conducted by the ACA Cricket Academy across five venues in Assam will be conducted from May 13 to May 21, the Assam Cricket Association informed on Monday.
The trial will be held in Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Barpeta, Silchar and Guwahati and is open for “even non cricketer who aspire to be a Fast Bowler”, an official notification from the apex cricketing body in the state.
The notification read, “ACA Cricket Academy under the aegis of Assam Cricket Association is going to organize a series of “Talent Search for Fast Bowler – Open Trial” in five (5) venues from 13th to 21st May, 2024. All age group Players, even non cricketer who aspire to be a Fast Bowler, can also participate in the Open Trial.”
The date and venues of the camps:
Meanwhile, interested participants have been requested to attend the camp in playing attire, that is, track suit, and carry along with them an age proof certificate and passport size photo. They will be able to attend any of the five camps on the specified date and time as per their convenience.