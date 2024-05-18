Assam Cricketer Riyan Parag Selected for NCA's High-Performance Monitoring Programme

The All India Men’s Selection Committee has chosen Riyan Parag for the prestigious National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) High Performance Monitoring Programme for the 2024-25 domestic cricket season. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) expressed their excitement, acknowledging the recognition of Parag’s hard work and dedication.
Riyan Parag has had an outstanding domestic season and an exceptional IPL career this year. His consistent performances have made him one of the most reliable uncapped Indian players. Remarkably, Parag became the third batter, following Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, to score over 500 runs in an IPL season while batting at position 4 or lower.
Parag is among an elite group of only five players to achieve 500 runs in an IPL season without having been capped at the international level. His selection for the NCA programme underscores his potential and promises a bright future for the young cricketer.