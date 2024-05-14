Exclusive Chance for Riyan Parag Fans: Meet & Greet Opportunity Ahead of IPL Match in Guwahati!

Excitement is building up among cricket enthusiasts, especially fans of Riyan Parag, as a thrilling opportunity awaits them in Guwahati. In a special initiative, fans purchasing tickets for the upcoming IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on May 15 through Book My Show will have the golden opportunity to meet their homegrown hero, Riyan Parag, in person.
This exciting offer adds an extra layer of excitement to the already anticipated clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, as fans eagerly anticipate the chance to interact with their favorite cricketer.
Riyan Parag's popularity among cricket aficionados is well-known, and this unique opportunity promises to bring fans closer to their star player in an unforgettable experience.
So mark your calendars and book your tickets now via Book My Show to secure your spot in the stands and avail the once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and greet Riyan Parag in Guwahati. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to celebrate with your cricketing idol!