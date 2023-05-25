Assam Cricketer Uma Chetry To Represent India At Women’s Asia Cup 2023

Assam Women’s Cricket team member Uma Chetry has been drafted into the Indian women’s team for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Women’s Asia Cup.
The tournament is scheduled to be held between June 10 and June 21 in Hong Kong. Uma Chetry, who hails from Bokakhat in Assam, has been drafted into the Indian national team to represent the nation there.
The eight teams taking part in the event are five full-member teams that include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Thailand along with three associate nations will also take part – Thailand, Malaysia, and hosts Hong Kong. The five full member nations will be pitching their U-23 or A teams in the competition.
The format of the tournament will see the eight teams divided into Group A and B. After the league games, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.
Group A: India A, Pakistan A, Thailand A, Hong Kong
Group B: Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia, UAE
Speaking about the tournament, Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah said, “Asian Cricket Council’s vision for cricket in the region includes creating equal opportunities for women to showcase their talent and take the sport to new heights. The Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Hong Kong is a great platform for young women cricketers to compete and grow, and we are committed to developing women’s cricket in Asia to ensure a bright future for the sport.”