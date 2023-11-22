Assam Cricketers Uma Chetry, Jintimani Kalita Receive India A Call-Up

Assam's women cricketers Uma Chetry and Jintimani Kalita will be heading to England for the upcoming tour, reports on Wednesday claimed.
According to the reports, the India A team for the upcoming England tour was announced and both Uma and Jintimani have been drafted into the squad.
While Uma Chetry was unfortunate to not find a buyer during the auctions of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), a women's Twenty20 cricket franchise league, Jintimani was picked up by the Mumbai Indians whom she represented in their winning campaign.
Hailing from the Kandulimari village in Assam's Golaghat, Uma Chetry was the first woman to be called up to an India squad from Assam. She was a part of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in China.