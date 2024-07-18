Sports

Assam Duo To Represent India At Ceylon Masters International Badminton Championship 2024

Bijoy Barman and Arup Buragohain from Assam will be representing the nation at the Badminton Championship to be held in Sri Lanka's Colombo.
At the Ceylon Masters International Badminton Championship 2024 to be held later this month, India will be represented by two Assam lads.

As per reports, Bijoy Barman and Arup Buragohain from Assam will be representing the nation at the Badminton Championship to be held in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

The tournament is scheduled for later this month, from July 25 to 28. They are set to leave for Colombo on July 23 for the event.

According to the information at hand, Bijoy Barman will represent India in the 55 Doubles and 50 Mix Doubles events at the tournament. Arup Buragohain will be his partner for the Doubles event, while Barman will pair up against Urvashi Thapa from Maharashtra for the Mixed Doubles event.

It may be noted that previously the duo represented India at the 2023 BWF World Championship in South Korea.

