Assam Football Association Hit By Massive Financial Fraud Claims

Following are the issues regarding the financial mismanagement by Secretary and Treasurer of Assam Football Association, as mentioned in the FIR:

(a) In the year 2019 a World Cup Qualifier Match between India and Oman was held at Guwahati under the guidance of AIFF and AFA was the local organiser to smoothly conduct the same. AIFF contributed huge amount to AFA and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between AIFF and AFA where the Secretary General of AIFF and Secretary of AFA Mr. Hemendra Nath Brahma was the signatory authority.

(b) As per the MOU, the AIFF have given amount of Rs.22,90,000/- (Rupees Twenty Two Lakh Ninety Thousand) approximately to AFA and 60% of the income from the ticket sales of the match which comes around Rs.8,20,000/- (Rupees Eight Lakh Twenty Thousand) approximately. The AFA had generated a substantial amount from the fast food and cold drinks vendor appointed that day in the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium at Sarusojai, Guwahati.