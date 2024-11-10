Assam Girls Clinch Title at 3rd East Zone National Mini Roll Ball Championship

Bhumidhar Barman, the General Secretary of the Assam Roll Ball Association, praised both teams for their outstanding performances. He expressed pride in their achievements, especially the Girls' title win, and noted that despite the boys’ silver-medal finish, the team's efforts had left a lasting impression on the spectators.

The tournament not only highlighted Assam's dominance in the sport but also showcased the determination and skill of young athletes from the region, inspiring many with their spirited performances throughout the championship.