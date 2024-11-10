Assam Girls Clinch Title at 3rd East Zone National Mini Roll Ball Championship

Assam Girls team emerged as champions, defeating Odisha 7-1 in the finale of the 3rd East Zone National Mini Roll Ball Championship in Kolkata.
The championship was held on November 9th and 10th, 2024, at the IEM Institute in Kolkata's Salt Lake.
The Assam Girls team showcased remarkable skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, securing dominant victories in the league stages, including wins over Odisha (3-1), Bihar (7-2), and West Bengal (7-0).
In the boys' category, Assam had to settle for silver after a tough final, where they were defeated by Odisha with a score of 0-10. Despite the loss in the finals, the Assam boys displayed resilience and grit, particularly in the semi-finals, where they triumphed over Bihar 4-3. Their impressive performances in the league stages included wins against Odisha (1-1), Bihar (6-1), Meghalaya (8-0), Chhattisgarh (7-0), and West Bengal (8-0).
Bhumidhar Barman, the General Secretary of the Assam Roll Ball Association, praised both teams for their outstanding performances. He expressed pride in their achievements, especially the Girls' title win, and noted that despite the boys’ silver-medal finish, the team's efforts had left a lasting impression on the spectators.
The tournament not only highlighted Assam's dominance in the sport but also showcased the determination and skill of young athletes from the region, inspiring many with their spirited performances throughout the championship.