Assam: International Cricket Stadium Under Construction in Amingaon; Set for 2026 Opening

An international cricket stadium is currently under construction at Amingaon in Guwahati. The construction work is progressing at full speed and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site today to review the ongoing works and assess the project’s progress.

International Cricket Stadium, Amingaon, North Guwahati

As per the Chief Minister, the stadium is slated to be officially inaugurated in February 2026 and will be open for the public. The stadium is being developed with the aim to host all formats of international cricket — Test, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 matches. Special infrastructural provisions are also being made to address potential traffic congestion in the area.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister highlighted that the stadium will not only be a venue for cricket but also for major musical live concerts and other events. With Assam set to host the National Games in the coming years, the state is working towards ensuring that there is no shortage of quality sports infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also announced that reconstruction work for the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati will begin next month. Additionally, he reiterated that the new bridge connecting North Guwahati will be inaugurated in December this year, which will significantly ease travel in the region.

