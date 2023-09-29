Assam Khel Maharan 2023: Kamrup Metro DC, GMC Mayor Urge Sports Enthusiasts to Register

With the aim of creating an atmosphere of sports in the state and searching for sports talent, the District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha and Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrigen Sarania on Friday have appealed to the people of Kamrup Metropolitan district to enthusiastically participate in the Khel Maharan, 2023 organized by the Government of Assam.
A meeting was held today in the conference room of the District Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner to review the preparations for the game. In the middle of the meeting, District Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha registered his name on the designated portal for the game of volleyball in the above 19-year category. Meanwhile, the Municipal Mayor Mrigen Sarania has already registered his name on the portal.
They called upon people of any age group interested in playing to register their names and cooperate in the noble cause of the state government. They specifically appealed to the new generation who are interested in sports to avail this golden opportunity.
It is to be noted that the registration process for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on November 1, is underway. Anyone interested in participating in the Sports Festival can download the app titled 'Khel Maharan' from the Google Play Store or register the name of the particular portal www.dsywassam.com/khel by October 15.
A total of five types of sports will be played at the Festival - Athletics (100m, 200m, 400m and 800m), Football, Volleyball, Kabaddi and Kho Kho.
The matches will be held in four categories -Under-19 (Men), Under-19 (Women), Above 19 Years (Men) and Above 19 Years (Women).