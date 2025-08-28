Assam Olympic Association Unveils Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Trophy

The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) on Thursday unveiled the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award trophy, marking a historic step in honouring Assam’s sporting legacy. The unveiling ceremony was graced by Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, star boxer Ankushita Bodo, and AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar, among other dignitaries and sports enthusiasts.

The award has been instituted in memory of Arjun awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, the first Assamese athlete to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Games in 1966 at Bangkok. It will be conferred annually to recognise sporting excellence and inspire future generations.

The inaugural awards ceremony will take place on September 3, 2025, in Guwahati, coinciding with the birthday of Bhogeswar Baruah. Many international athletes are expected to attend, with legendary sprinter and Indian athletics icon P.T. Usha among the distinguished guests.

As part of the state’s broader initiative to honour the sporting legend, officials also announced that Sarusajai Stadium will be renamed after Bhogeswar Baruah.

The Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award will be presented across six categories, with three marquee honours:

Best Sportsperson of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports

Emerging Sportsperson of the Year

Speaking at the event, Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa said,

“This award is a step forward in Assam’s commitment to sports governance and development. By recognising talent and honouring our icons, we are investing in a culture of excellence that will inspire generations to come.”

AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar highlighted that the award carries the true spirit of a sporting legend.

“Bhogeswar Baruah’s victory at the 1966 Asian Games continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration. This award ensures his legacy lives on, while motivating our youth to aim higher in the field of sports. It embeds his values of perseverance and dedication into India’s sporting movement,” he said.

By instituting this award, the AOA aims to celebrate outstanding contributions, nurture young talents, and cement Assam’s place within India’s growing sports ecosystem.

