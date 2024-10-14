Assam Olympic Association's New Executive Body Holds First Meet | Key Points

Assam ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah were nominated for vice-president posts of the Assam Olympic Association on Monday.
The newly formed Executive Committee of the Assam Olympic Association convened its first meeting today. The assembly focused on pivotal decisions aimed at enhancing the state's representation in future Olympic events and fostering athletic talent.
During the meeting, two senior vice-presidential candidates were nominated in ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah. Additionally, Shantanu Ranjan Saikia was nominated for the position of executive member, further strengthening the committee's leadership.
Among the key resolutions passed was the formation of a Talent Hunt Working Group comprising of nationally and internationally famed athletes. By doing so, the committee hopes to enhance the quality of athletes representing Assam in upcoming competitions.
The meeting also delved into discussions regarding India's bid to host the Olympic Games in 2035. The Assam Olympic Association expressed its commitment to providing high-quality support to local athletes in preparation for the event, underscoring the state's potential to contribute to the national sporting landscape.
Another highlight of the meeting was the decision to hold the Assam Olympic Award Ceremony, where accolades will be bestowed upon notable athletes. Notably, the award will be named after boxer Lovlina Borgohain, celebrating her outstanding achievements on the global stage.
Additionally, the committee announced plans to host the Assam Youth Olympic Games, aiming to foster young talent and inspire the next generation of athletes in the region.