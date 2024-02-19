Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024 Kickstarts with Grand Inauguration Ceremony

The much-awaited Assam Police Krida Utsav, 2024 commenced today with a grand inauguration ceremony presided over by Special Director General of Police (Spl. DGP) Harmeet Singh at the Lachit Barpukan Police Academy in Dergaon.
The event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of athletes, officials, and spectators which included more than two thousand recruit constables, marking the beginning of an exhilarating display of sporting prowess.
More than 900 players belonging to various ranks and files of Assam participated in the preliminary range level meets from which the finalists are battling for the medals.
The opening day of the meet showcased thrilling competitions in various disciplines, including Wushu, Archery, and a captivating Half Marathon.
Several athletes demonstrated exceptional talent, clinching medals in their respective events, thereby setting the stage for an intense and competitive tournament.
As the event progresses, excitement is palpable for the forthcoming sporting events scheduled for tomorrow promising more moments of sporting excellence.
The culmination of the Assam Police Krida Utsav will be marked by a grand closing ceremony on the day after tomorrow i.e. on February 21, 2024 which will be graced by the esteemed presence of the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The ceremony will serve as a fitting finale to the event, celebrating the achievements of the participants and reflecting on the spirit of sportsmanship that embodies the Assam Police.