Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024 Concludes with Spectacular Closing Ceremony

The Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024, concluded today with a grand closing ceremony at Lachit Barpukhan Police Academy, Dergaon attended by the Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh as the chief guest, Spl. DGP Harmeet Singh, senior Police officers, participant players, trainees including the recruit constables from Manipur Police and invited guests.
The event, which showcased exceptional sporting talent, marked a significant celebration of sportsmanship and healthy competition.
The closing ceremony revealed the outstanding achievements of the participants, with 22nd Assam Police Battalion clinching the title of the best team and Best Athletic Team In the realm of football, 9th APBn emerged victorious.
Similarly, in volleyball, 26th A.P.Battalion claimed the championship title.
The accolade for the Best Male Athlete was awarded to Const.322 Amar Jyoti Khaund of 28th APBn, while WPC 185 Sangita Bordoloi of 3rd APBn was honored as the Best Female Athlete.
Additionally, 6th Commando Battalion was recognized as the Best Team in Martial Arts, showcasing exemplary skills and dedication.
The ceremony also witnessed the inauguration of two significant contributions to the Assam Police community – the Assam Police Theme Song and the Assam Police Marching Tune in Vocal and instrumental versions by the Chief Guest.
For the Assam Police Theme Song, lyrics were credited to Parthasarathi Mahanta, with composition by Zublee Baruah.
Dipkesh Borgohain handled the programming, while Dony Hazarika managed the mixing and mastering.
The song features performances by esteemed artists including Zubeen Garg, Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Baruah, Abhishruti Bezbaruah, and Priyanka Bharali, with backing vocals by Ruprekha Das, Swaraj Das and Manas Boro.
Khon, taal and the percussion was led by Raja Baruaj, accompanied by guitar by Rishi Mani Das.
The Assam Police Marching Tune, another significant addition, featured lyrics by Parthasarathi Mahanta, with composition by Zublee Baruah.
Dipkesh Borgohain was responsible for programming, while Dony Hazarika handled the mixing and mastering.
The singers for this stirring tune were Zublee Baruah, Manas Boro, Ruprekha Das and Swaraj Das with percussion by Raja Baruah and guitar by Rishi Mani Das.
On behalf of the Director General of Police, the Assam police extended heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the talented artists involved in the creation of both the Assam Police Theme Song and the Assam Police Marching Tune.
“Their contributions have enriched the cultural landscape of the Assam Police force and resonated deeply with audiences across the region. Expressing his delight, the Director General of Police emphasized the importance of hosting such sporting events annually to foster a culture of sportsmanship and unity within the Assam Police force and the broader community. In his deliberation the DGP reiterated the importance of fitness and urged all the Police personnel to maintain the physical fitness till the day of retirement,” the CPRO Assam Police said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Spl. DGP Harmeet Singh delivered the welcome address and vows the commitment of Assam Police to the People, the State and the Nation.
Akhilesh Singh IGP (TAP) offered the vote of thanks.