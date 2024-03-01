Assam Police's Birdie Boro Shines In All India Meet, Bags 2 Golds Among 4 Medals

Representing Assam Police at the All India Police Meet, deputy superintendent of police serving probation period (DSP-Prob), Birdie Boro secured two gold medals and two bronze medals.
The All India Police Meet which was held in Maharashtra's Nagpur, concluded recently.
For Assam Police, Birdie Boro secured two gold medals in individual events, one for gazetted posts and another in open cadre. In addition, he also won two bronze medals in team and doubles event of Table Tennis.
The Assam Police team participated in four events, namely, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Sepal Teakraw and Yoga.
While, the Assam Police team bagged three bronzes in total in Sepak Teakraw, in Table Tennis, it won two golds and two bronzes.
It is notable to mention that Birdie Boro is an international-level Table Tennis player. He was a part of the Indian Table Tennis team between 2010 and 2018. He is the first sportsperson to clear APSC in 2022 with a rank of 66 in first attempt and is currently on probation period as a DSP with Assam Police.