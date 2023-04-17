Assam-Born Rajiv Goswami Wins Mixed Doubles Badminton Event in London

Assam-born Rajiv Goswami and Claire Royalle from England on Sunday claimed victory in mixed doubles at the All England Masters Badminton tournament held in London.

The All England Masters Badminton tournament (35 years and above) was held at Hatfield in London where the duo was able to defeat their opponents from Denmark 21-12, 21-19.

It may be mentioned that Rajiv Goswami is an alumnus of Cotton University who started playing badminton at Kolkata indoor stadium.

He represented Assam several times in Indian School team and National Games.

Goswami is currently an approved coach for England Badminton and is also working as a consultant in the energy sector.