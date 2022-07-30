Cotton University Students' Strong Showing At 9th Students Olympics

A group of students from Cotton University represented Assam in the ninth Students Olympics National Games 2022-23 held in Uttarakhand.

The event was organised between July 27 and July 29 at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The Cotton University Martial Arts Forum took part in the ‘Wushu’ event.

The group did exceptionally well as Assam stood second in the overall performance all over India. They bagged a host of gold and silver medals.