Cotton University Students' Strong Showing At 9th Students Olympics

The group did exceptionally well as Assam stood second in the overall performance all over India. They bagged a host of gold and silver medals.
A group of students from Cotton University represented Assam in the ninth Students Olympics National Games 2022-23 held in Uttarakhand.

The event was organised between July 27 and July 29 at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The Cotton University Martial Arts Forum took part in the ‘Wushu’ event.

The group did exceptionally well as Assam stood second in the overall performance all over India. They bagged a host of gold and silver medals.

According to reports, the students won a total of nine medals including six gold medals and three silver medals.

Rajashri Tamuli, Biplab Biswas, Bandana Kalita, Preety Ghimire, Aysha Khatoon and Nabajit Swargiyary were among those who secured gold medal at the event.

Moreover, Kangkan Jyoti Kalita, Ijnara Begum and Dikshita Rajbongshi bagged a silver medal each bringing more glory to the state.

