Assam Reaches Knockout Stage in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Brief score:

Kerala:127/6 in 20 overs (Abdul Bazith not out 46 in 31 balls, Rohan S Kunnummal 31 in 32 balls, Sachin Baby not out 18 in 17 balls; Avinav Choudhury 2/21, Riyan Parag 1/17, Mrinmoy Dutta 1/20).

Assam: 130/8 in 19.3 overs (Riyan Parag not out 57 in 33 balls, Pradyun Saikia 21 in 22 balls, SC Ghadigaonkar 14 in 21 balls; Jalaj Saxena 2/9, Sijomon Joseph 2/25, Vinod Kumar 1/17).