Sports

Meet Snigdha, 16-year-old Assamese Tennis Star Who Won Singles at AITA Girls Championship Series

In her en route to the title, she defeated the 1st Seed Prisha Prasad with the score line (6-4/6-0). Then in the Semi finals, she won on 3rd Seed Ridhima Mishra with the score line (6-3/6-2). In the finals, she defeated 2nd seed Navy Dabas with the score line (6-2/6-2).