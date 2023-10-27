Meet Snigdha, 16-year-old Assamese Tennis Star Who Won Singles at AITA Girls Championship Series

Snigdha Patibandla aged 16 from Assam won the Singles title in All India Tennis Association (AITA) Girls Championship Series 7 held at Baidyanath Prasad Tennis Academy, Delhi.
In her en route to the title, she defeated the 1st Seed Prisha Prasad with the score line (6-4/6-0). Then in the Semi finals, she won on 3rd Seed Ridhima Mishra with the score line (6-3/6-2). In the finals, she defeated 2nd seed Navy Dabas with the score line (6-2/6-2).
Snigdha is born in Dibrugarh and studied at Don Bosco Guwahati. Her father Dr P. Ashok Babu served as ADC, Dibrugarh, DC Dhemaji & DC Nagaon. Currently posted as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India.
The Coaches of Snigdha, Hemant Kumar and Mahima Choudhary expressed that Snigdha got huge potential and will make big news in the days to come.