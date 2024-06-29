Assam Rifles Organises Inaugural Sentinels of Northeast Women Football Championship

Assam Rifles has announced the inaugural "Assam Rifles Sentinels of the North East Women Football Championship 2024" from June 30 to July 12, 2024.
The tournament will feature seven teams, including state teams from Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Director General Assam Rifles Women Football Team.
The Opening Ceremony, League Matches, and Semi-Finals will be held at Lokra in Assam's Sonitpur district from June 30, 2024, and the finals will be played at Laitkor in Meghalaya's Shillong on July 12, 2024.
The ceremony will be graced by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, along with Smt Oinam Bembem Devi, Padma Shri Arjuna Awardee and former Captain of the Indian Women Football Team, and Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).
Other notable dignitaries from Armed Forces, Police, and Civil Administration will also attend the opening ceremony.
The championship aims to promote women's football in the region, foster teamwork and competition along with empowering women through sports.