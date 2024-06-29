Assam Rifles Organises Inaugural Sentinels of Northeast Women Football Championship

The Opening Ceremony, League Matches, and Semi-Finals will be held at Lokra in Assam's Sonitpur district from June 30, 2024, and the finals will be played at Laitkor in Meghalaya's Shillong on July 12, 2024.

The ceremony will be graced by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, along with Smt Oinam Bembem Devi, Padma Shri Arjuna Awardee and former Captain of the Indian Women Football Team, and Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).