Assam Secures Santosh Trophy Finals Spot With Emphatic Win

The recently concluded Santosh Trophy Group D matches in Kokrajhar, Assam, marked a momentous achievement for the Assam Football Association (AFA) and the state of Assam. As a proud member of the prestigious tournament organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Assam State team showcased an exceptional display of skill and sportsmanship, securing a place in the final round of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24.
Placed in Group D alongside Bihar, Railways, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, the Assam team proved their mettle on the field, recording resounding victories throughout the tournament. The journey commenced with a remarkable 5-0 triumph over Bihar, followed by an impressive 1-0 victory against Railways. The team further solidified their dominance with commanding performances, defeating Chandigarh 2-0 and Rajasthan 5-0, before culminating their group stage with a decisive 7-0 win over Himachal Pradesh.
Notably, the Assam footballers demonstrated their defensive prowess by maintaining a clean throughout the group matches and scored total 20 Goals, a testament to their tactical finesse and unwavering determination.
AFA extends its heartfelt appreciation to the players, coaches, and supporters for their relentless dedication and unwavering spirit, which has propelled the Assam State football team to the much-anticipated final stage of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 after many years gap. With the support of the passionate football enthusiasts across the nation, AFA remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering excellence and promoting the growth of football in Assam.