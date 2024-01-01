Assam Shines At 8th National Kung Fu Championship In West Bengal

Assam excels at the 8th iteration of National Kung fu championship held at Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal on December 30 and 31, 2023. Assam has won eleven gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals, winning 28 medals in total in the highly competitive event.
Pranjal Das from the Assam team has been awarded the best Taolu performer in the whole event while Shehzin Ahmed wins best fighter in the Sub Junior Girls category.
Managed by Pratidin Times’ reporter Bhupendra N Das, the team has brought immense pride to Assam on the very first day of the New Year. It is hoped that this victory is expected to further invigorate the growing Kung fu culture in Assam.
Earlier this year, two Assamese athletes won medals in the 9th World Kung Fu Championship held in China on August.
In the prestigious event held in August, Arhaan Borooah and Kashyapi Sonowal won silver medals in the competition.