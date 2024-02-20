Assam Shines At The 6th National Masters Game In Goa

The 6th National Masters Game (NMG) hosted in Goa from February 8 to 13 showcased the rich tapestry of sporting talent across the nation.
The event witnessed Assam’s remarkable success in Dart and Yoga as Dr. Gulab Deka of Jorhat exceptional performances clinching two gold medals. Dr. Deka has qualified to take part in the upcoming World Masters Game scheduled to take place in Taiwan.
The NMG featured a diverse array of sporting events including athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, bodybuilding, chess, darts, football, hockey, handball, judo, kabaddi, powerlifting, swimming, shooting, tennis, table tennis, volleyball and weightlifting.
The 6-day mega event witnessed more than 3000 participations from 24 states and the games were held in 18 disciplines under different age groups.