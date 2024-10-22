Red Shield Assam Badminton Tournament Concludes in Assam's Tinsukia

The Second Edition of the Red Shield Assam Badminton Tournament concluded successfully with a spectacular closing ceremony on October 21 at Hijuguri Stadium in Assam's Tinsukia district.
The event featured a series of captivating cultural and martial performances, culminating in a stunning band display.
Young athletes showcased their talents throughout the tournament, with Noimikha Saikia winning first place in the Under-15 Girls category and Hrishikesh Gogoi securing the top spot in the Under-15 Boys category. In the Under-19 Girls category, Avikaa Borgohain emerged as the champion, while Produnya Bhuyan took first place in the Under-19 Boys category. Each category's winners received a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 25,000.
Major General Sameer Sharan Kartikeya, Sena Medal, and General Officer Commanding of the Red Shield Division, was the chief guest at the ceremony. In his address to the enthusiastic crowd, he expressed his delight at the tournament's tremendous success. He stressed the Indian Army's commitment to conducting various welfare and sports initiatives, reinforcing its role in promoting development and empowerment in Upper Assam, along with ensuring peace and security in the region.
Additionally, the General Officer announced the upcoming Capt. Jintu Gogoi Football Tournament, set to take place in January 2025, which will serve as a platform for showcasing the region's exceptional football talent.
He also expressed gratitude to the Assam Badminton Association, Tinsukia Railway Division, Tinsukia District Sports Association, and Tinsukia Development Authority for their essential support and cooperation in making the tournament a remarkable success.