Assam State Sports Awards To Be Conferred Tomorrow | Check Winners

Notably, Bhogeswar Baruah, born on 3 September 1940, is a former Indian athlete and coach. He holds the distinction of being one of the first Assamese athletes to win a gold medal at an international event, achieving this feat in the 800-metre race at the 1966 Asian Games. Additionally, he earned a silver medal in the 4x400 metres relay at the 1970 Asian Games. A recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, Baruah is notably the first Assamese to be honored with this accolade.