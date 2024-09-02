Assam State Sports Awards To Be Conferred Tomorrow | Check Winners

The Assam government will be handing out the State Sports Awards on Tuesday (September 3) and seven athletes, instructors and coaches have been selected to receive the awards. The event will be held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.
The awards will recognize the "achievements and contribution of the state athletes, mentors and sports personalities who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also served as role models for the youth, inspiring future generation to pursue excellence in sports," mentioned that an official release.
The winners include three athletes — Bornil Akash Changmai (Badminton), Krishna Das (Para swimmer), and Abhishek B Gogoi (Special Athlete in Cycling). Additionally, two physical training instructors and two coaches will also be receiving the awards. They are: Rajib Dey, the physical training instructor at IIT Guwahati, and Kalyan Barman, who holds the same position at the office of the district sports officer in Nalbari.
Further, Anup Konwar, weightlifting coach at Sivasagar district sports officers' office, and Uttam Handique, athletics coach at Tinsukia district sports officers' office will also receive the awards.
"The State Sports Award is a part of Government's ongoing efforts to promote sports and provide necessary support and encouragement to the sports fraternity for the development of sports culture in the state," the communique added.
Notably, Bhogeswar Baruah, born on 3 September 1940, is a former Indian athlete and coach. He holds the distinction of being one of the first Assamese athletes to win a gold medal at an international event, achieving this feat in the 800-metre race at the 1966 Asian Games. Additionally, he earned a silver medal in the 4x400 metres relay at the 1970 Asian Games. A recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, Baruah is notably the first Assamese to be honored with this accolade.