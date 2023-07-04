Assam Swimmer Astha Choudhury Wins Gold in 76th National Swimming Championship

Astha Choudhury, a talented swimmer from Assam, has secured a remarkable victory by winning gold in the 76th National Swimming Championship.
The championship, currently underway in Hyderabad, witnessed Astha's outstanding performance and display of confidence in the 200 m butterfly event.
Representing the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), Astha showcased her exceptional skills and determination, culminating in a well-deserved gold medal. Her achievement highlights not only her personal talent but also brings recognition to Assam's swimming prowess on the national stage.
Aastha's success serves as an inspiration to aspiring swimmers in Assam and reflects the dedication and hard work she has put into her sport.
Earlier in May, Astha clinched gold medal at the 2nd Speedo Invitational Long Course Meet 2023.
She managed to seal the gold medal with a record timing of 2.19.96 mts in the 200m butterfly event, sources informed.