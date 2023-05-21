Astha Choudhury Bags Another Gold Medal at Swimming Competition in Dubai

Astha Choudhury from Assam is shining in Dubai as she clinched another gold medal at the 2nd Speedo Invitational Long Course Meet 2023 on Sunday.
She managed to seal the gold medal with a record timing of 2.19.96 mts in the 200m butterfly event, sources informed.
Notably, this is the second gold medal Astha Choudhury bagged at the ongoing event that concluded today.
On Saturday, Astha Choudhury bagged a gold medal in the 100m butterfly women’s event with a record timing of 1.01.98 mts.
The 2nd Speedo Invitational Long Course Meet 2023 was a two-day competition that was held on May 20 and 21 at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.
Earlier in October 2022, Astha broke the 12-year senior national record previously held at 1.03.24 and the junior national record at 1.04.66 with her personal best of 1.02.71 at the 47th Glenmark Junior National Aquatic Championship held in Bangalore.