Assam Swimmer Shivangi Sarma Bags Gold at National Games

Assam swimmer Shivangi Sarma bagged gold medal on Saturday at the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat.

She won the medal in the women’s 100m freestyle category.

Last month, Shivangi had also won gold medal at 75th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2022 held in Guwahati by completing 100m Freestyle within 57.85secs.

The 36th National Games is being held in the state of Gujarat for the first time between September 29 and October 12.

Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country are participating in 36 sports disciplines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium.