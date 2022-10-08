Vande Bharat Express Suffers ‘Flat Tyre’

After hitting herd of buffaloes and cattle, the newly launched Vande Bharat Express hit a snag in the wheels because of jammed bearings on Saturday in the New Delhi-Varanasi route.
The officials said, “The Varanasi Vande Bharat (Train number 22436) suffered a failure due to bearing defect in Traction Motor of C8 coach between Dankaur and Wair stations of North Central Railway.”
Although the bearing jam was fixed, however, due to ‘flat tyre’ the passengers had to be shifted to Shatabdi Express rushed in from New Delhi at Khurja Station.
“Detailed investigation of the failure will be done after taking the rake back to maintenance depot,” officials said.
Earlier on Thursday, Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express’s engine was damaged after it collided with herd of buffaloes on its track near Vatna Railway Station in Gujarat.
A day after that, the train again hit cattle near Anand Station in Gujarat.