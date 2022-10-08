Vande Bharat Express Suffers ‘Flat Tyre’

After hitting herd of buffaloes and cattle, the newly launched Vande Bharat Express hit a snag in the wheels because of jammed bearings on Saturday in the New Delhi-Varanasi route.

The officials said, “The Varanasi Vande Bharat (Train number 22436) suffered a failure due to bearing defect in Traction Motor of C8 coach between Dankaur and Wair stations of North Central Railway.”

Although the bearing jam was fixed, however, due to ‘flat tyre’ the passengers had to be shifted to Shatabdi Express rushed in from New Delhi at Khurja Station.