Assam to Host Asian Kho Kho Championship from March 20-23

Assam will host the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship (Men and Women) in Tamulpur under the aegis of Kho Kho Federation of India. This was announced by Assam Kho Kho Association at Hotel City Palace in Guwahati.

According to sources, at least 14 countries will participate in the championship.

The countries are- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka.

The championship will be held from March 20 to 23.

More than 400 athletes will participate in the championship.

The selection process for India team will be held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati from March 14-18 and the results will be announced by the evening of March 18.

Meanwhile, over Rs. 4 crores has been allocated for the championship.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Asian Kho Kho Championship. Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita will accompany him at the inaugural ceremony.

Today, the theme song for the championship was released.