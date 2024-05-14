Assam Traffic Police Unveil Road Guidelines Ahead of IPL Matches in Guwahati

Ahead of the highly anticipated first IPL match of the 2024 season in Guwahati, a joint press conference convened by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and Guwahati Traffic Police unfolded at ACA Barsapara. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora and ACA General Secretary Tridip Konwar were present to elucidate the city's road guidelines for the IPL event.
The conference primarily focused on ensuring the safety of the general public, particularly vulnerable road users, during the IPL matches scheduled for May 15 and 19, 2024, at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara.
In light of this, several restrictions on vehicular movement were announced:
1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheeler and above shall be restricted on NH-27 falling under Guwahati City, GS Road, B.K Kakati Road, A.K Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road and Kahilipara Road from 3 PM to 12 Midnight on May 15 and May 19, 2024.
2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheeler and above and slow moving commercial vehicles/carts shall be restricted on GS Road, B.K Kakati Road, A.K Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road and Kahilipara Road from 3 PM to 12 Midnight on May 15 and 19, 2024,
3. On May 15 and 19, 2024, A.K. Azad Road (Arya Nagar to Lokhra Chariali) shall be one way from 3 PM onwards and the vehicles will be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali/Arya Nagar side towards Lokhra Chariali. Spectators are advised to take this route preferably.
4. For the vehicles coming from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar side, diversion will be done at Lalganesh Tiniali point towards Hayat Hospital, Kahilipara road. Only the vehicles with car passes will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Barsapara.
5. On May 15 and 19 May, 2024, Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes, Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter either from Barsapara Tiniali or Dhirenpara.
6. This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders, School Buses and local residents etc.
7. No vehicle will be allowed to park on either side of the road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (Kula Basumatary Road), Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali (A.K. Azad Road) and from Ambari Tiniali to Champawati High School (A.K Dev Road).
8. One side parking on the road will be allowed from Chamapwati High School to Garchuk (A.K Deb Road), from Dakhingaon Tiniali towards NEF College (Dakhingaon Road).
In addition to outlining these traffic regulations, detailed parking arrangements were also disclosed for spectators arriving via different routes, ensuring adequate parking facilities to accommodate the influx of attendees.
9. Entry gate to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on May 15 and 19, 2024:
Gate No-1B: Will enter via A.K. Azad Road Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium.
There will be six (06) Gates for the entry of spectators -
1. Gate No. 2 on Barsapara Road - will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road).
2. Gate No. 3 on R.G. Baruah Path - will enter via Barsapara Tiniali via R.G Baruah Path on Rolling Mill Tiniali via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road)
3. Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road - will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali via Godrej Goli/Rolling Mill Path (AK Azad Road)
4. Gate No. 5 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Path on AK Dev Road.
5. Gate No. 6 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Path on AK Dev Road.
6. Gate No 7 on Barsapara road Will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road) and Dhirenpara Tiniali (A.K Dev Road)
Parking of Vehicles:-
Coming via A.K. Deb Road:-
1. Champabati Field (approx. 200 LMVS)
2. Datalpara Field (approx. 200 LMVS)
3. Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (Single line road side parking in one side). (approx. 500 LMVs)
4. Ambari Rangpathar Field. (approx. 200 Two Wheeler)
5. RCTRC Field, Fatasil Ambari. (approx. 50 LMVs)
Coming via A.K. Azad Road:-
1. Lutuma Field (approx. 250 LMVs)
2. Arya Nagar Field (approx. 300 LMVs)
3. Rolling Mill parking field. (approx. 80 LMVs)
4. Cycle Factory Field near Vishal Marriage Hall (approx. 70 LMVS)
5. Road side Parking: Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College (approx. 200 LMVs)
6. New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara, (approx. 40 LMVS)
This comprehensive plan aims to streamline traffic management and enhance public safety during the IPL matches, underscoring the collaborative efforts of local authorities and sports organizations to ensure a seamless experience for all stakeholders.