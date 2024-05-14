Assam Traffic Police Unveil Road Guidelines Ahead of IPL Matches in Guwahati

In light of this, several restrictions on vehicular movement were announced:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheeler and above shall be restricted on NH-27 falling under Guwahati City, GS Road, B.K Kakati Road, A.K Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road and Kahilipara Road from 3 PM to 12 Midnight on May 15 and May 19, 2024.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheeler and above and slow moving commercial vehicles/carts shall be restricted on GS Road, B.K Kakati Road, A.K Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road and Kahilipara Road from 3 PM to 12 Midnight on May 15 and 19, 2024,

3. On May 15 and 19, 2024, A.K. Azad Road (Arya Nagar to Lokhra Chariali) shall be one way from 3 PM onwards and the vehicles will be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali/Arya Nagar side towards Lokhra Chariali. Spectators are advised to take this route preferably.