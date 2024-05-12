Punjab Kings Arrive in Guwahati Ahead of IPL Match Against Rajasthan Royals

Ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), players of Punjab Kings (PBKS) arrived in Guwahati on Sunday.
The PBKS players arrived in Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport via a special charter flight this afternoon.
All players of the team arrived in the city except for Shikhar Dhawan who is under medical attention due to physical injuries, reports said.
The team was shifted by bus from the airport to Hotel Vivanta amid tight security cover. The management has reportedly meticulously planned the logistics to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free transition for the players and support staff.
It may be mentioned that, PBKS will lock horns with RR at the ACA Stadium is Guwahati on May 15 (Wednesday).
Further, Rajasthan Royals team is set to arrive in the city on May 13 (Monday) for their two home matches at the ACA Stadium against PBKS and Kolkata Knight Riders (May 19).