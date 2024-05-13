Assam U-16 Wins 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh U-15, Levels Series 1-1

The Assam Under-16 cricket team emerged triumphant against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Under-15 squad by securing a convincing six-wicket victory in the third One Day match played at the Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, on Monday. The thrilling encounter marked the culmination of a three-match series, ultimately ending in a 1-1 deadlock after the first match was abandoned due to inclement weather and the second was claimed by the BCB U15 team.