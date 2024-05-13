Assam U-16 Wins 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh U-15, Levels Series 1-1

The Assam Under-16 cricket team emerged triumphant against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Under-15 squad by securing a convincing six-wicket victory in the third One Day match played at the Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, on Monday. The thrilling encounter marked the culmination of a three-match series, ultimately ending in a 1-1 deadlock after the first match was abandoned due to inclement weather and the second was claimed by the BCB U15 team.
Opting to field first after winning the toss, Assam U16 demonstrated remarkable prowess as they restricted their opponents to a total of 123 runs, dismissing all BCB U15 batters in 36.5 overs. Spearheading the bowling attack, Rahul Tamuli emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, wreaking havoc by scalping six crucial wickets for 35 runs. Despite the onslaught, BCB opener Md Abdullah Al Muhi showcased commendable resilience with a valiant knock of 37 runs, supported by Sajidujjaman Oranno's contribution of 30 runs.
In pursuit of victory, the Assam U16 brigade showcased exemplary batting skills, chasing down the target with utmost finesse. Anchored by stellar performances from Julien Konwar (37), Rahul Tamuli (37), and captain Aman Yadav (34 not out), the team reached a commendable total of 124/4 in just 25.1 overs, sealing the win with a commanding display of prowess and determination.
The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) extended hearty congratulations to the young cricketers and their dedicated support staff for their stellar performance throughout the Bangladesh tour. Prior to this triumph, Assam U16 had clinched the three-day match series with a resounding 1-0 victory, further underscoring their dominance on foreign soil.
Expressing gratitude, the ACA conveyed sincere appreciation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for their warm hospitality and cordial reception extended to the visiting team during their memorable tour.