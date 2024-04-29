Julien Konwar Shines with Brilliant Century as Assam U16 Takes Lead Against Bangladesh U15

Assam Under-16 opener Julien Konwar displayed exceptional batting prowess, crafting a magnificent century to give the visitors lead against the Bangladesh National Team Under-15 in their first three-day match at the Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on Monday.
Assam U16 posted a competitive total of 284, losing all their wickets in 66 overs in their first innings in response to the Bangladesh U15 team’s score of 272. Julien's remarkable innings of 122 runs off 121 balls, adorned with 22 boundaries and one six, proved pivotal in Assam's quest for the first-innings lead.
At the close of play on day two, the hosts were on 25/1 in 11 overs.
Earlier in the day, the host team resumed their innings at 256/8 and was eventually bowled out for 272 in 95.5 overs, with Sourav Karmakar (84) and Shimanto Roy Rinku (62) making significant contributions.
Manash Pratim Barman starred with the ball for Assam, claiming 3 wickets for 36 runs, while Amit Choudhury (2/21), Alham Wahid (2/49), and Manish Mahato (2/55) displayed precision and control in their bowling spells.
In reply, Assam encountered a shaky start with the early dismissal of Achyut Das for zero, but Julien's aggressive batting kept the scoreboard ticking. Manish Mahato remained unbeaten on 52.
The Assam team will play two three-day matches and three one-day matches against the Bangladesh national team (U-15) at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi and at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura. The series will come to an end on May 14.
Brief Score:
Bangladesh Under-15: 1st Innings 272/10 in 95.5 overs (Sourav Karmakar 84, Shimanto Roy Rinku 62; Manash Pratim Barman 3/36, Amit Choudhury 2/21, Alham Wahid 2/49, Manish Mahato 2/55).
2nd Innings 25/1 in 11 overs.
Assam Under-16: 1st Innings 284/10 in 66 overs (Julien Konwar 122, Manish Mahato 52 not out; Arbaz Islam 3/44, Jibon Rahman 3/56).