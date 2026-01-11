Assam Women Complete Clean Sweep in Friendly Series vs Namibia

The Assam women’s cricket team put up an impressive all-round performance in a friendly series against Namibia Women, winning all three matches played as part of the tour organised by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

Advertisment

The series featured two one-day matches and one T20 game, giving local players valuable international exposure. The first one-day match was played in Mangaldoi, while the second one-day encounter and the lone T20 match were held on Saturday at the Assam Cricket Association ground in Fhulung, North Guwahati.

Assam dominated the series from start to finish. The home side emerged victorious in both the one-day matches and went on to complete a clean sweep by winning the only T20 match as well. The consistent performances across formats highlighted the growing strength and confidence of Assam’s women cricketers.

The standout performer of the series was Gayatri Gurung, who delivered a memorable display with the bat. Her match-winning contributions earned her the Player of the Series, Best Batter, and Player of the Final awards, making her the undisputed star of the tournament.

At the conclusion of the series, the winning trophy was presented by BCCI Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia, who congratulated both teams for promoting women’s cricket through international exposure and competitive matches.

The Assam Cricket Association has been actively encouraging such international engagements. Earlier, the Nepal cricket team had also toured Assam on ACA’s invitation, reflecting the association’s efforts to bring global cricketing experiences to the state.

Commenting on the series, ACA President Taranga Gogoi said that the Assam women’s team’s strong performance against an international side was a positive sign for the future of women’s cricket in the state. He added that such results would inspire young players and strengthen Assam’s presence in women’s cricket at the national and international levels.

Also Read: Brahmaputra Braves Clinch Victory at Rhino Cup Cricket Tournament 2025 in Haryana