Sports

Assam Youth Olympics: 15 Events Scheduled For Final Day

The closing ceremony of the Youth Olympics will take place at 6 pm in the evening.
Today is the last day of the Assam Youth Olympics
Today is the last day of the Assam Youth Olympics
Pratidin Time

As many as 15 sporting events are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, the last day of the ongoing Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 in Guwahati.

With a total of 109 medals, the capital city leads the medal tally in the debut edition of the statewide sporting event.

In addition, the Kamrup and Tinsukia districts of Assam are second and third placed on the medal tally respectively.

Also Read
Former Assam Minister Ardhendu Kumar Dey No More

Meanwhile, the closing ceremony of the youth olympics will take place at 6 pm in the evening.

According to reports, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present at the event as guests of honour.

Moreover, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present as the chief guest of the inaugural edition of the sporting event.

Also Read
Elderly Couple Found Dead At Udalguri Residence, Suicide Suspected
Closing Ceremony
Assam Youth Olympics 2022
Final Day

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com