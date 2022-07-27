Assam Youth Olympics: 15 Events Scheduled For Final Day

As many as 15 sporting events are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, the last day of the ongoing Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 in Guwahati.

With a total of 109 medals, the capital city leads the medal tally in the debut edition of the statewide sporting event.

In addition, the Kamrup and Tinsukia districts of Assam are second and third placed on the medal tally respectively.