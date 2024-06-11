Assam's Kosturi Sharmah Clinches Double Gold at National Arm Wrestling Championship

Kosturi Sharmah has emerged victorious in the 4th National Arm Wrestling Championship, held at Duliajan, Assam, from June 6 to 8, 2024. Competing in the Grand Master category, Sharmah secured two gold medals, one for each hand, showcasing exceptional strength and skill in the sport.
The championship, organized by the All Assam Armwrestling Sports Association (AAASA) in collaboration with the Duliajan Armwrestling Association, witnessed fierce competition from participants across the country. Sharmah's impressive performance not only earned her national recognition but also secured her a spot in the upcoming Asian Championship in Bengaluru and the World Armwrestling Championship in Greece.
Sharmah's achievement is a testament to her dedication and prowess in the sport, reflecting the growing talent in arm wrestling within the region. Her success at the national level has positioned her as a formidable contender on the international stage, representing Assam and India with pride.