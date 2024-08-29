Assam's Aaradhyaa Dhanuka Sets Dual Guinness World Records in Hula Hooping

Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, a 10-year-old prodigy from Guwahati, has achieved dual Guinness World Records in hula hooping, making history with her extraordinary feats. The daughter of Swati and Dr. Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka, and granddaughter of Kusum and Dr. Ashok Kumar Dhanuka, Aaradhyaa has earned the prestigious title of 'Officially Amazing' for her record-setting performances.
On May 19, 2024, Aaradhyaa set the world record for hula hooping for an impressive 21 minutes and 2 seconds around one arm at a 90-degree angle, surpassing the previous record held by Viha Gedia from the United States. Additionally, she broke the record for spinning three hula hoops around her neck for 4 minutes and 2 seconds.
These records were achieved under strict Guinness World Records guidelines and in the presence of official witnesses. Aaradhyaa’s dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed; she holds seven state records, three national records, and three world records, alongside an honorary doctorate in sports.
"I am thrilled and honored to have my name in the Guinness World Records. The chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been my motivator. After witnessing his achievement of a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu Dance Performance and the largest performance by folk musicians with instruments on April 13, 2023, I aspired to achieve the same," Aaradhyaa said. "I hope to inspire others to pursue their passions and never give up on their dreams."
Aaradhyaa’s achievement has been celebrated as a remarkable feat, earning praise from dignitaries and citizens alike. Her record-breaking performances have brought immense pride to Assam and serve as an inspiration to the entire nation. She is committed to promoting hula hooping across all communities and age groups, believing in its numerous health benefits. Aaradhyaa has already started teaching the skill to underprivileged children at Mahatma Gandhi Buniyad Vidyalaya, demonstrating her dedication to spreading the joy of hula hooping.