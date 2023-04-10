Assam’s Amlan Borgohain, Hima Das Bag Gold at 3rd Indian Grand Prix

Assam Sprinters Amlan Borgohain and Hima Das have once again made the state proud with their remarkable performances in the field of athletics.

Amlan Borgohain won two gold medals in the men's 100-meter and 200 meter races at the 3rd Indian Grand Prix held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

His timing of 10.50 seconds for the 100 meter and 21.22 seconds for the 200 meter secured him the top position in both categories. Amlan showcased exceptional talent and dedication, making the country proud with his outstanding feat.

Meanwhile, sprinter Hima Das clinched the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter race at the same event. She finished the race in 23.77 seconds, leaving her competitors trailing behind.

The 21-year-old athlete from Assam, who is known as the 'Dhing Express', has been in excellent form lately and has been consistently improving her timings. Her latest achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport.

The 3rd Indian Grand Prix witnessed some thrilling performances from Indian athletes, with many achieving personal bests. The event was a great platform for these athletes to showcase their skills and talent, and it was heartening to see so many of them perform exceptionally well.

Apart from Amlan Borgohain and Hima Das, there were other notable performances as well.

The 3rd Indian Grand Prix was a huge success and has given Indian sports fans much to celebrate. With talented athletes like Hima Das leading the charge, the future of Indian athletics looks very bright indeed.

Last month, Hima Das bagged the silver medal in women’s 100m event in the AFI Indian Grand Prix 2 held in Kerala’s Trivandrum.

She ran a perfectly paced race to clock 11.52 seconds.

Tamil Nadu’s Archana Suseendran was able to clinch the gold with a record time of 11.50 seconds, 0.22 seconds ahead of Hima.

The bronze medal was won by Daneshwari Ashok Thakkanavar from Karnataka clocking 11.90 seconds.