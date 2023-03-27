Indian Grand Prix 2: Hima Das Settles For Silver In Women's 100m Run

Assam sprinter Hima Das has bagged the silver medal in women’s 100m event in the AFI Indian Grand Prix 2 held in Kerala’s Trivandrum on Monday.

She ran a perfectly paced race to clock 11.52 seconds.

Tamil Nadu’s Archana Suseendran was able to clinch the gold with a record time of 11.50 seconds, 0.22 seconds ahead of Hima.

The bronze medal was won by Daneshwari Ashok Thakkanavar from Karnataka clocking 11.90 seconds.

The AFI Indian Grands Prix 3 and 4 will be held in Bengaluru on April 10 and 15.

It was no less than a historic day for sports in Assam yesterday too, as ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain and cricketer Jintimani Kalita once again brought laurels to the state.

While Borgahain clinched her maiden gold medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship, Jintimani Kalita was part of the winning team Mumbai Indians who lifted the Women's Premier League 2023 trophy.