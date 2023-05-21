Assam’s Bhaskar Das Elected as Vice President of SFI

The results for the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) elections was declared on Sunday and Bhaskar Ranjan Das, the General Secretary of Assam Swimming Association, was elected as the Vice President of the governing body of the sport.
Bhaskar Das contested against Rajkumar from Delhi, Anil Vyas from Rajasthan, Mohan Satish Kumar from Karnataka and Anil Khatri from Haryana for the post of Vice President.
Meanwhile, RN Jayaprakash has been re-elected unanimously as the President of SFI in an Annual General Body Meeting and Election held in Chennai.
The event was held to facilitate election of new office bearers for the federation.
RN Jayaprakash at Annual General Body Meeting said, “It has been a privilege to be re-elected as the President of the Swimming Federation of India for a second consecutive term. During my first tenure, I can proudly state that Indian swimming has progressed tremendously as we witnessed history being created when 2 of our nation’s swimmers achieved the A Qualifying standard for the Olympic games in 2021.”
This time, the federation has identified key focus area for its Mission 2028 that include the establishment of a National Database of Swimmers, Coaches and Academies, the implementation of an Indigenous Coaches Education and Certification pathway, the creation of a systematic Talent Scouting Structure and Protocols, the review of the Competition Structure, and the development of a National Talent Pool and Athlete Development Pathway, an official statement reads.