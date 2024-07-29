Assam’s Kokrajhar Gears Up for Durand Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony & Inaugural Match

The wait is finally over as Kokrajhar, known as the 'City of Peace,' prepares to host the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup at the SAI Stadium from July 30 to August 21, 2024. The excitement has been building, especially following the Trophy Display Ceremony at Bodofa Auditorium on July 14 and the Trophy Tour across five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region.
The Opening Ceremony will take place on July 30 at SAI Stadium, with the kick-off scheduled for 3 PM and gates opening at 12 noon. The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), has ensured extensive renovations, including upgraded floodlights and a state-of-the-art drainage system to handle rain-affected matches.
In addition to the football action, attendees can look forward to thrilling military displays from the Indian Armed Forces and a cultural fiesta by local artists. These celebrations align with Anti-Terrorism Day in the Bodoland Territorial Region, symbolizing the return of peace and prosperity.
The inaugural match will feature a thrilling contest between local favorites Bodoland FC and North East United FC. Both teams are expected to showcase their talented players and seasoned coaches. The tournament will also see matches in Kolkata, Shillong, and Jamshedpur, with a total of 24 teams competing for the three prestigious Durand Cup Trophies.